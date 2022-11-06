Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 58 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 988 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Watsco were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Stock Performance

Watsco stock opened at $261.96 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.68 and a 52-week high of $318.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $265.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 63.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSO shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

Watsco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.