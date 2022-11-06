Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New Investment in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,391.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 860.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8,568.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 86.8% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Trading Up 0.3 %

RBA stock opened at $62.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $76.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $484.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.96 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

