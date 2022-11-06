Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $165,000 in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 6.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Five Below by 4.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Five Below by 667.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Five Below during the first quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

Insider Activity at Five Below

In related news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Five Below Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Five Below to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.21.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $149.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.27. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $221.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.30 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Five Below Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.