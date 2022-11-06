Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stock Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of W. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,171,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,819,000 after buying an additional 388,622 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth about $37,565,000. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,085,000 after buying an additional 285,729 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 616.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 322,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,031,000 after buying an additional 277,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wishbone Management LP lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 730,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,920,000 after buying an additional 195,461 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 4,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $157,718.62. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,397.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $78,597.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,489,156.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 4,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $157,718.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,397.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,126 in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE W opened at $32.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.92. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $298.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Wayfair’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on W shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on Wayfair from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on Wayfair from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Wayfair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.89.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

