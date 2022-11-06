US Bancorp DE Sells 1,616 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Ingevity by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Ingevity by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ingevity by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 7.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ingevity in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Shares of NGVT opened at $74.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.77. Ingevity Co. has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $83.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

