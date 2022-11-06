UBS Group Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €45.00 Price Target

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) has been assigned a €45.00 ($45.00) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($39.00) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Baader Bank set a €39.00 ($39.00) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays set a €37.00 ($37.00) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($30.00) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

ETR:G1A opened at €37.11 ($37.11) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion and a PE ratio of 20.85. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €31.18 ($31.18) and a 12 month high of €48.55 ($48.55). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €35.02.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.