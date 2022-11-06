UBS Group Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €45.00 Price Target

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1AGet Rating) has been assigned a €45.00 ($45.00) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($39.00) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Baader Bank set a €39.00 ($39.00) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays set a €37.00 ($37.00) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($30.00) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

ETR:G1A opened at €37.11 ($37.11) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion and a PE ratio of 20.85. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €31.18 ($31.18) and a 12 month high of €48.55 ($48.55). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €35.02.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

