Truist Financial Trims Workiva (NYSE:WK) Target Price to $80.00

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

WK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Workiva from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Workiva in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Workiva from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workiva presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.17.

Workiva Stock Performance

WK opened at $68.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.22. Workiva has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $163.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workiva

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $131.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.90 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 240.47% and a negative net margin of 17.75%. Equities analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WK. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 10.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bell Bank bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the first quarter worth approximately $691,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the first quarter worth approximately $453,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 22.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,886,000 after acquiring an additional 14,888 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 4.5% during the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

