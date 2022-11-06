Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.80 to C$0.25 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Trevali Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Trevali Mining Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TREVF opened at $0.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.51. Trevali Mining has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $2.15.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

