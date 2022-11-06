The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.11.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler cut The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, CL King cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Up 3.7 %

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.75.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

