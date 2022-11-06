Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.68.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TVE shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Acumen Capital cut their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Shares of TVE stock opened at C$5.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.51. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.08 and a twelve month high of C$6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.32%.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

