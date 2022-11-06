Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,939.60 ($33.99).

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHEL. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,800 ($32.37) to GBX 2,900 ($33.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($30.64) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,300 ($38.15) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,900 ($33.53) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,779 ($32.13) to GBX 2,761 ($31.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Shell Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SHEL opened at GBX 2,526.50 ($29.21) on Friday. Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($21.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,557 ($29.56). The firm has a market cap of £180.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 513.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,317.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,240.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

