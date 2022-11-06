Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €57.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) has been given a €57.00 ($57.00) target price by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.90 ($67.90) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($62.00) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €79.00 ($79.00) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($64.00) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($75.00) target price on Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday.

Scout24 Price Performance

Shares of G24 opened at €52.20 ($52.20) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €54.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of €55.49. Scout24 has a 52-week low of €46.90 ($46.90) and a 52-week high of €66.02 ($66.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion and a PE ratio of 46.61.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

