Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on STNG. B. Riley boosted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.71.

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $51.36 on Wednesday. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $53.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.43 and a 200-day moving average of $37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 7.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 38.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 3.1% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 108.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

