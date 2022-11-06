Royal Bank of Canada Trims FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Target Price to $38.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FOXA. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of FOX from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.50.

FOX Stock Down 0.4 %

FOXA stock opened at $29.84 on Wednesday. FOX has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average of $33.34.

FOX Increases Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. FOX had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FOX will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. FOX’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of FOX by 16.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 495,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after purchasing an additional 71,614 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of FOX by 4.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of FOX by 12.9% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 236,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 26,983 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

