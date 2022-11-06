Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €28.00 Price Target

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) has been assigned a €28.00 ($28.00) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 24.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on G1A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.00 ($31.00) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($45.00) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Barclays set a €37.00 ($37.00) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($42.00) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Shares of G1A opened at €37.11 ($37.11) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €31.18 ($31.18) and a 1-year high of €48.55 ($48.55). The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €33.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of €35.02.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

