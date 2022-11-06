Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stake Decreased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,460 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 32.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,530,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,826,000 after buying an additional 1,370,362 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after acquiring an additional 511,508 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,739,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,929,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,267,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.67.

Quanta Services Trading Up 1.6 %

Quanta Services stock opened at $146.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.34. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.91 and a 52 week high of $149.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.56%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.