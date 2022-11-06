Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WOOF. Wedbush dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.94. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $26.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $64,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 341,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,351.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 12.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 2.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 120,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $8,083,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

