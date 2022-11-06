Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.82.

PTON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

PTON stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $61.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $678.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 78.64% and a negative return on equity of 102.05%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,522.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,522.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 774.6% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Stories

