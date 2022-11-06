Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.38.

PKIUF has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Parkland from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Parkland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get Parkland alerts:

Parkland Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PKIUF opened at $19.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.55. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $31.37.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland ( OTCMKTS:PKIUF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.