Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.38.
PKIUF has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Parkland from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Parkland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday.
Parkland Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS PKIUF opened at $19.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.55. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $31.37.
Parkland Company Profile
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
