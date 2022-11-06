Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.26

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.26 and last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 17005 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Oscar Health from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.80.
Oscar Health Trading Down 3.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.43.
In related news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 11,729 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $58,175.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,532 shares in the company, valued at $72,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.74% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at $369,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the first quarter worth $2,203,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the second quarter valued at $116,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.
