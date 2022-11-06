Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.26

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.26 and last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 17005 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Oscar Health from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Oscar Health Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.20. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 43.33%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 11,729 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $58,175.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,532 shares in the company, valued at $72,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at $369,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the first quarter worth $2,203,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the second quarter valued at $116,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oscar Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.