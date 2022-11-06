Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 30,402 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,402 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 58.6% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 361,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,253,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,228,000 after acquiring an additional 118,500 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

GMRE stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $581.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.20. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 336.00%.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

