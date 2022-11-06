Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 22,700 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEM. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 17,673,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,134 shares in the last quarter. Addition Three General Partner L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Addition Three General Partner L.P. now owns 9,107,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,914,000 after buying an additional 1,954,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,604,000. William Marsh Rice University bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,189,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,448,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,092,000 after purchasing an additional 324,722 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ONEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.27.
Insider Activity at 1Life Healthcare
1Life Healthcare Price Performance
1Life Healthcare stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.13. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $23.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.59.
1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.19). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 39.15% and a negative return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $261.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About 1Life Healthcare
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 1Life Healthcare (ONEM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.