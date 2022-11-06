Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,137 Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,137 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRTX. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 480.6% during the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 3,099,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after buying an additional 2,565,546 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,936,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,474 shares during the period. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $3,646,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth $4,095,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 440.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the period. 57.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 244.91 and a current ratio of 177.12. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.63. The company has a market capitalization of $522.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

