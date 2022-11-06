Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,555 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in City were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in City in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,471,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in City by 452.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 45,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in City by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,659,000 after buying an additional 42,197 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in City in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,013,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in City by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,480,000 after buying an additional 18,469 shares in the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CHCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of City in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of City in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of City in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.
Shares of NASDAQ CHCO opened at $100.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.55. City Holding has a 1 year low of $73.40 and a 1 year high of $103.00.
City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $67.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.70 million. City had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 15.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that City Holding will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This is an increase from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.34%.
City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
