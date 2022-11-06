Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $292,000 Stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,209 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRSP. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 553.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 131,570 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 13,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

BrightSpire Capital Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of BRSP stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.07. The company has a market capitalization of $915.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. BrightSpire Capital had a net margin of 75.92% and a return on equity of 8.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BrightSpire Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from BrightSpire Capital’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

About BrightSpire Capital

(Get Rating)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.