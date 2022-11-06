Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $240,000 Stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 55.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,705,000 after buying an additional 489,167 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the first quarter worth $23,507,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,193,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,123,000 after buying an additional 300,163 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,096,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,452,000 after buying an additional 289,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in MaxLinear by 22.3% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,081,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,763,000 after purchasing an additional 197,500 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MXL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.89.

MXL stock opened at $32.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.26. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $77.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

