Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $226,000 Stock Position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,695 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 783,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 14.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 66,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 343,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. boosted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 18.7% in the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 37,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.8 %

In other Braemar Hotels & Resorts news, Director Abteen Vaziri purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,732.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BHR stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average is $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.69 million, a PE ratio of 383.00 and a beta of 2.41.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Featured Articles

