Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.80.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $106.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.13. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $110.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.67.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 43.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total value of $880,113.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,044,612.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total value of $880,113.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,044,612.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,894 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

