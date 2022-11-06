Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 800 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,410,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,884,000 after purchasing an additional 307,308 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,125,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,873,000 after purchasing an additional 909,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,851,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,709,000 after purchasing an additional 57,343 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,738,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,518,000 after acquiring an additional 78,124 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,549,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,433,000 after acquiring an additional 817,627 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Warrior Met Coal

In other news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr bought 1,500 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,015.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

HCC opened at $38.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.64. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.28. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 37.59% and a return on equity of 68.74%. The firm had revenue of $625.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.28 million. On average, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 1.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Stories

