Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 11,900 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) by 4,250.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 68.9% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 54.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

BIGC opened at $9.26 on Friday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $64.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $679.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.74.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.16 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 62.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 148,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $3,051,915.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,431.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 148,584 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $3,051,915.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,431.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 20,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $409,846.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,927 shares of company stock valued at $4,219,192 in the last 90 days. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

