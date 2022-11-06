Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on NKTR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Nektar Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NKTR opened at $3.77 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average of $3.86.

Insider Activity

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.16. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.40% and a negative net margin of 544.77%. The company had revenue of $21.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 13,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $65,492.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,017,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,844,761.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 13,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $65,492.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,017,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,844,761.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $50,265.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,993.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,695 shares of company stock worth $573,306 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 50.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,170,000 after buying an additional 2,928,666 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 28.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,390,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,665,000 after buying an additional 970,889 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,430,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,729,000 after buying an additional 918,474 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $3,697,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $2,277,000. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nektar Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

