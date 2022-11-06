National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSA. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Institutional Trading of National Storage Affiliates Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSA. New Century Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 248.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $37.91 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $70.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.60.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.13). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 4.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.05%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Featured Stories

