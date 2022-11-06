Krones (ETR:KRN) PT Set at €129.00 by Warburg Research

Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €129.00 ($129.00) price objective by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($90.00) price objective on Krones in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €100.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Krones in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($112.00) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($121.00) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Friday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($120.00) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Krones Stock Performance

Shares of KRN opened at €96.00 ($96.00) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €89.22 and a 200-day moving average of €83.24. Krones has a one year low of €67.50 ($67.50) and a one year high of €99.60 ($99.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion and a PE ratio of 18.11.

Krones Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

