Krones (ETR:KRN) PT Set at €121.00 by UBS Group

Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €121.00 ($121.00) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.04% from the stock’s current price.

KRN has been the topic of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($120.00) price objective on Krones in a report on Monday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($90.00) price target on Krones in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Warburg Research set a €129.00 ($129.00) price objective on shares of Krones in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($112.00) target price on shares of Krones in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €100.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Krones in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Get Krones alerts:

Krones Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:KRN opened at €96.00 ($96.00) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €89.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is €83.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.40. Krones has a one year low of €67.50 ($67.50) and a one year high of €99.60 ($99.60). The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion and a PE ratio of 18.11.

About Krones

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.