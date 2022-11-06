JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Given a €69.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

JOST Werke (ETR:JST – Get Rating) received a €69.00 ($69.00) target price from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 64.68% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €73.00 ($73.00) price target on JOST Werke in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of ETR:JST opened at €41.90 ($41.90) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $624.31 million and a PE ratio of 10.85. JOST Werke has a 1-year low of €34.05 ($34.05) and a 1-year high of €53.70 ($53.70). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €38.52 and a 200-day moving average price of €38.91.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

