Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1,458.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Royal Gold by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of RGLD opened at $95.68 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.54 and a 1 year high of $147.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.35.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.10). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 41.19%. The company had revenue of $146.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Royal Gold to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.64.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Featured Stories

