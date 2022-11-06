Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vontier by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 457,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after buying an additional 10,912 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vontier in the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vontier in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Vontier by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Vontier by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 143,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 12,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

VNT stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $34.22. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Vontier had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 97.01%. The firm had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.72%.

VNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Vontier from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

In related news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $63,759.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vontier news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $63,759.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,276.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vontier

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

