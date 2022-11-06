Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,869 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 96.1% in the second quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 49,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 24,173 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,844,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 300,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 21,766 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth about $186,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.88. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $22.20.

