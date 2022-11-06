Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 17,817 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,817 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1,290.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

CNOB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $969.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.21. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $81.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.27 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.53%.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

