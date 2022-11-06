Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 75,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 77,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 16.6% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 14,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $49.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.02. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $52.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.61.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 115.57%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GLPI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.