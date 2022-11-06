Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in YETI by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,208,000 after purchasing an additional 90,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in YETI by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,536 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in YETI by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,613,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,692,000 after purchasing an additional 289,335 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in YETI by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,908,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,454,000 after purchasing an additional 434,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in YETI by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,793,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,555,000 after purchasing an additional 181,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on YETI. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of YETI to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $73.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.44.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $31.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.46. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.70 and its 200 day moving average is $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $420.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.92 million. YETI had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 43.04%. YETI’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

