Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 158,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,176 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 327.7% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.30.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 2.10. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.30.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $896.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.72 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 38.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

