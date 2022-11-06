Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 6,596 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 144.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 1,370.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $136.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Down 1.7 %

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, CEO Jeffry M. Householder sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.62, for a total value of $414,784.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,309.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $107.57 on Friday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12-month low of $106.16 and a 12-month high of $146.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.44 and its 200-day moving average is $127.32.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $139.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 44.03%.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

