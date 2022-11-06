ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on ITV from GBX 155 ($1.79) to GBX 135 ($1.56) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ITV from GBX 100 ($1.16) to GBX 90 ($1.04) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ITV from GBX 55 ($0.64) to GBX 54 ($0.62) in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on ITV from GBX 85 ($0.98) to GBX 75 ($0.87) in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Get ITV alerts:

ITV Stock Performance

ITV stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. ITV has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $17.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.07.

ITV Cuts Dividend

ITV Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.1685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.51%.

(Get Rating)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.