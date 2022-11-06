iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Get iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IHE opened at $177.31 on Friday. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52-week low of $166.99 and a 52-week high of $202.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.50.

iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.