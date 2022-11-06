Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target Cut to $250.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on INSP. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $263.60.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Up 1.5 %

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $207.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.70. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $142.74 and a 12 month high of $285.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.38 and a beta of 1.52.



Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.15. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.52% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.62 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 231.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 8,175.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 428.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.





Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.



