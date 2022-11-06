INDUS (ETR:INH) Given a €27.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

INDUS (ETR:INH – Get Rating) received a €27.00 ($27.00) price objective from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.57% from the stock’s previous close.

INH has been the subject of several other research reports. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($28.00) price objective on shares of INDUS in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €22.00 ($22.00) price target on shares of INDUS in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of INH stock opened at €21.00 ($21.00) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.97. INDUS has a twelve month low of €17.22 ($17.22) and a twelve month high of €36.00 ($36.00). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €19.42 and its 200-day moving average price is €22.96. The stock has a market cap of $564.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

