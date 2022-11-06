HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €60.00 by Berenberg Bank

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) received a €60.00 ($60.00) price target from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($74.00) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($55.00) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays set a €41.00 ($41.00) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a €64.00 ($64.00) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($64.00) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HeidelbergCement Price Performance

Shares of HEI opened at €48.26 ($48.26) on Friday. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of €38.73 ($38.73) and a twelve month high of €68.08 ($68.08). The company has a 50 day moving average of €44.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of €48.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.