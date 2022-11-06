Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 95.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,589,000 after buying an additional 152,009 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in Generac by 94.1% during the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 300,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,436,000 after purchasing an additional 145,878 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Generac by 5,480.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 145,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,764,000 after purchasing an additional 142,494 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after acquiring an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Generac by 185.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 198,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,922,000 after acquiring an additional 128,780 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNRC opened at $101.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.34. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.65 and a 12-month high of $463.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.50.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at $70,950,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

