GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €42.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) has been assigned a €42.00 ($42.00) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on G1A. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($39.00) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($45.00) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Baader Bank set a €39.00 ($39.00) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.00 ($31.00) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($30.00) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 7.4 %

G1A opened at €37.11 ($37.11) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €33.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €35.02. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €31.18 ($31.18) and a 1-year high of €48.55 ($48.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

